Local author discusses new ‘bold’ book

New Mexico based author Benjamin Radford stopped by to talk about his new book “America the Fearful.”

Radford already has 13 published books under his belt. Known for his work writing about folklore and the paranormal, he discusses how traditional and social media influence the national narrative in his latest book. Radford addresses how news media and social media amplify “phantom fears” such as crime, immigration, police and societal degradation.

The book is available from McFarland publishers for $29.95.

For more information, click here.