The Adobe Theatre presents a new play

The Adobe Theatre will present its latest production “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club” from July 22 to Aug. 14. Actresses Jennifer Benoi and Gloria Goodman stopped by to talk about this new show.

This “hilarious and touching” play is about five Southern women who became friends on their college swim team and continued to meet every summer for 33 years. Friendship is the main theme of this production as it will show the evolution of the women’s relationships over the years. Goodman and Benoi recommend this show for adult audiences.

The crew will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. There will also be a pay what you will performance on Thursday, Aug. 11 starting at 7:30 p.m.

