Food Network champion offers recipes for couples

Netflix and Food Network champion Juan Gutierrez was live from Chicago, IL to give tips on how to “shake up relationships” while staying at home.

Research shows that couples going on dates at least once a week are 3.5 times more likely to be “very happy.” However, it can sometimes be challenging to make time to go out. Therefore, some couples have to get creative to spice up their relationship without leaving their home. Juan Gutierrez, winner of Netflix’s “School of Chocolate,” offers tips on how to make the perfect date at home.