Food Truck Friday with Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ

James “Kimo” Strange owns Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ and stopped by this morning to present some of his specialties.

Kimo came with one of his two food trucks and prepared various recipes of beef, chicken and pork Hawaiian BBQ along with white rice and macaroni salad. He says Hawaiian BBQ is mostly based on teriyaki preparation. Kimo’s Hawaiian BBQ has a restaurant on Candelaria and Girard and his food trucks are currently in circulation around the city.

For more information, click here.