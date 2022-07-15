NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association discusses black market auto sales

Black market auto sales are against the law and it’s harmful to local economy. The NM Independent Automobile Dealers Association has their eye on it. The NMIADA is a member driven association focused on issues related to the used car industry. President Brian Baca and executive director Marc Powell stopped by to discuss the impact of black market auto sales on our local economy.

The association oversees licensing and training for independent auto dealers as well as legislation related to the used car industry. Baca says “black market sales cheat the buyer because these vehicles do not have any consumer protection”. These transactions can hurt the local economy because no taxes are paid during the sale. For Powell, the easiest way to find out whether a vehicle is sold legally or not is to make sure the name on the title of the vehicle is the name of the seller.

