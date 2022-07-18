M’Tucci’s restaurants celebrate 9th anniversary

M’Tucci’s restaurants have been bringing hand-crafted Italian food to the Duke City for nine years. They will celebrate their ninth anniversary from July 18 to July 26. Vice President Austin Leard and Chef Cory Gray stopped by to discuss this special week for M’Tucci’s.

M’Tucci’s will be offering various pairing dinners throughout the week and their menu will also feature many house specials such as drinks and appetizers for $9. This week more than usual, customers will have to make reservations to enjoy M’Tucci’s food.

