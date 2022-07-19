Automotive expert offers advice for a successful summer road trip

With skyrocketing gas prices, automotive expert Nik Miles gives tips for families to enjoy their summer road trips while saving some money.

Nik Miles said downloading mobile apps is an efficient way of saving some money by finding the “best gas prices along the way.” Such apps can also help find affordable food and groceries on the road. He also recommends families to “pack light” and use smaller vehicles that consume less gas.

Miles added one of the biggest summer road trips was back this summer. Indeed, the eighth edition of Mini Takes the States happened earlier this month. The rally started in Burlington, Vermont on July 9 and will end in Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina on July 17. Many participants teamed up with Best Friends Animal Society and hoped to raise $75,000 for the organization. Best Friends Animal Society is a non profit saving thousands of pets without homes every year. According to reports, the rally raised a little over $24,000 so far. Although the rally is over, the fundraising remains open until July 22.

