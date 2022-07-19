Mrs. New Mexico talks about the U.S.A. Pageant event

The United States of America Pageants is an organization aiming to empower women, inspire others and uplift everyone. USA Mrs. New Mexico 2023 Catherine Czaja stopped by to discuss the organization’s mission.

Czaja says the U.S.A. Pageants focuses on making women “feel good inside and out.” She contributes to this mission by doing community service around the state to “bring awareness” to organizations that are important to her. Czaja is also a cancer survivor and uses her life story to send the message that no matter what complications might arise along the way, people can always “choose again to be happy.”

