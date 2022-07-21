The Rail Yards Market hosts Frito pie fundraiser

The Rail Yards Market will host a Frito pie fundraiser on July 24 starting at 10 a.m. Four chefs will compete to take home the title of “number one Frito pie creator.” Manager Alaska Piper and Chef Contestant Brian Bowman stopped by to talk about this event.

Tickets include a mini Frito pie from each of the four chefs, a map of the different activities and a handout with the history of the Rail Yards. Piper said all proceeds of this event will go to the Rail Yards’ non-profit to “keep the market going strong.” Bowman said he will prepare original Frito pies and other variations “based on things he wants to try,” he said.

