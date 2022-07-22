Benefit hosted for the Albuquerque Folk Festival

The Folk Fest benefit is happening soon. The Albuquerque Folk Festival works to provide the public a chance to enjoy some folk, music, dance, and storytelling.

The Folk Festival Benefit Jam will take place on July 24, located at the B2B Garden ABQ Brewery from 12 P.M. – 8 P.M. The brewery will be donating 20% of their food orders for that day to help their organization. Their AFF Acoustic Jam will run from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. bands performing include Lady Fingers and Cheap Shots; Celtic bands Duke City Ceili and Sandia Celtic Ensemble; old-time Virginia Creepers, and a sing-along at the end of the event.

To learn more, visit www.abqfolkfest.org/index.shtml.