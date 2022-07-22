Food Truck Friday with El Taco Stop

Local fresh flavors with an authentic influence. El Taco Stop is a family-owned food truck that is serving the best authentic Mexican food to Albuquerque folks.

Their food influence comes from south of the border with some fresh and delicious fusions to present the best tacos, burritos, and tortas to name a few. They are always located at 1595 Bridge Blvd SW and are open late till 2 A.M. to serve those late-night cravings. To learn more and stop by their truck, visit their Facebook Page.