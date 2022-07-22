Steven Quezada stopped by our studio

Calling all ‘Breaking Bad and ‘Better Call Saul’ fans… Steven Michael Quezada is in the building or best known as DEA Agent Steven Gomez.

Fans may not know his other projects that have been in the works. Quezada has been working on set but he has also been working on his comedy lately. He just released a new comedy special that is out on Apple TV, Amazon Prime, and Google Play. His special is titled ‘The New Mexican.’ To learn more about his career, visit www.imdb.com/name/nm2366374/.