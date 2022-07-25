Adelante Development Center organizes donation drive

The Adelante Development Center is a nonprofit that helps people with disabilities, seniors and disadvantaged populations through residential and day programs. “Back in Use,” one of their programs collects donations of used medical equipment to distribute it to those who need it. VP of Marketing and Communications Jill Beets stopped by to talk about that program.

“It’s like a recycling program for durable medical equipment,” Beets said. The program collects equipment such as wheelchairs and hospital beds for example. After a thorough safety check and sanitizing of the equipment, “Back in Use” gives it to people who need it. Adelante collects the equipment at Back in Use, inside the giveABQ warehouse.

