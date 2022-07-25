SWEAT Bootcamp owner discusses food choices to reach health and wellness goals

Many different tricks and habits allow us to cut down the calories and make progress toward fitness goals. Fitness expert and SWEAT Bootcamp owner Kimberly Lynn Samborski stopped by to give food choices advice.

Samborski recommends people multiply their body weight by 12 to find the number of calories they should consume every day. She also gave her indispensable kitchen equipment: a good blender, an air fryer and a digital scale. She also discussed the different workouts she offers through SWEAT Bootcamp.

