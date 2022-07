Animal Humane PR and Media Manager Madison Beets stopped by to introduce the new pet of the week.

Buddy is a “very smart” 5-year-old mixed Shepherd – American Pit Bull Terrier. He has experience living with kids and other dogs and would fit in a new home very well according to Beets.

Beets also reminded pet owners to keep their four-legged friends hydrated throughout the day, especially during this intense summer heat.

For more information, click here.