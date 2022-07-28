Animal Welfare Department’s “property kittens” on a mission

The Animal Welfare Department‘s “property kittens” are on a mission to help animals in shelters find forever homes. Marketing Manager Desiree Cawley stopped by to explain the kittens’ mission.

Cawley said the point of the mission is to help families find “the perfect cat or kitten for their home.” She also said adoption fees were “demolished,” meaning that cats and kittens are “just waiting for a family to come and pick them up.”

For more information, click here.