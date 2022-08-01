Bernalillo County gets ready to host major cycling event

Bernalillo County, the City of Albuquerque and the Albuquerque Sports Commission will host the 2022 USA Cycling Masters Road National Championships from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7. Recreation Operations Manager Susan Rice and Community Center Manager Dianna Chavez stopped by to talk about this event.

Over 800 athletes from all over the country are expected to compete in the Championship. Last year, there were participants from 46 different states according to Rice. She also says this is “a big impact economically for Albuquerque” and it is “a great opportunity to showcase what we have.” This event is free to the public.

