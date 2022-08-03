Cano Health opens new location in Albuquerque

Cano Health will open its third location in the Duke City on Aug. 5. This clinic will be located at the Rio Bravo Square shopping center. Manager Veronica Flores stopped by to talk about this upcoming grand opening.

She says everyone is welcome and there will be food, raffles and “a lot of giveaways.” She also advises people to “bring their dancing shoes” as Al Hurricane Jr. will be playing. In addition to that, Dr. Marlow Hernandez Cano, founder of Cano Health will also attend the event and be available to answer any questions people might have about the clinic.

Cano Health offers primary care services and is specialized in senior care. For more information, click here.