Martone Law Firm explains estate planning

Planning for the future and securing financial stability can be difficult. However, some law firms can help understand why it is important and how to do it right. Attorney Feliz Martone, owner of Martone Law Firm stopped by this morning to talk about estate planning.

Everyone should have an estate plan according to Martone because “we are all going to expire at some point,” she says. She adds that although estate planning is “going through tough things,” it will “help you secure and protect” the future of your family.

