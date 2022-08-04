Vessel Longevity and IV Bar introduces ketamine infusions

The Vessel Longevity and IV Bar is an anti-aging and regenerative medicine clinic. They offer an array of services from micronutrient infusions to regenerative joint injections. In addition to that, they recently started to offer ketamine injections. Clinical Manager and Nurse Practitioner Kathryn Delgado stopped by to explain how these ketamine injections work on the body.

Ketamine can be used “in a couple of different ways,” according to Delgado. It reduces physical pain for patients who dislocated a joint or broke a bone for example. However, ketamine infusions are also used to treat mental disorders such as PTSD, anxiety, or depression. In these situations, ketamine infusions are usually “coupled with hypnotherapy sessions,” Delgado added.

