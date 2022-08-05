Explore the Duke City with Visit Albuquerque

Visit Albuquerque promotes the city as a competitive and world-class destination for travel, tourism and leisure. Lara Brockway stopped by to talk about the various events happening this month around Albuquerque.

USA Cycling Criterium (Aug. 7): this event happens at the Balloon Fiesta Park and is free to attend. Refreshments and food will be available as the public will get to see some of the best cycling athletes in the country compete against each other.

Howl at the Moon (Aug. 11): this monthly event organized by the merchants of Plaza Don Luis in Old Town will feature live music and various vendors. Brockway says it is “a big party” where people can “do whatever they want.”

Asian Expo and Marketplace (Aug. 19-20): this is a “celebration of all Asian cultures in Albuquerque,” according to Brockway. The event takes place at the Balloon Fiesta Park and showcases Asian food, artists and films.

Route 66 Visitor Center Grand Opening (Aug. 20): this visitor center dedicated to the Mother Road will feature “a cool museum,” Brockway said. It is located at 9 Mile Hill and the grand opening will be free to attend.

Pirate Viking Summer Bash (Aug. 20-21): this event will showcase a variety of performances, “lots of beer” and will take place at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood. Attendees are encouraged to wear pirate costumes.

