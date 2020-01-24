Vinyl windows and vinyl doors are high efficient. Replacing them can increase the value of your home or business as well as lowers your utility bills. But it can be a daunting task. It doesn’t have to be when you use a company who has been manufacturing and installing windows for almost thirty years.

Don’s Windows and Doors adds beauty and efficiency to your home and their windows and doors help increase the value of your home or business and lowers your utility bills due to high energy efficiency.

Why are vinyl windows better?

They provide greater energy efficiency because they don’t allow heat or cold transfer.

Where do your windows come from?

We manufacture windows and doors in our warehouse right here in Albuquerque.

How long will it take to install new windows and doors?

Our experienced crews take great care to remove your old windows and doors then install your new vinyl windows and vinyl patio doors. In most cases, we install windows in about an hour. Patio doors can usually take about three to four hours, depending on size.

Do your installers work for you?

Yes, our installers work for us. Our crews are made up of long-term, dedicated employees who are trained, experienced, licensed, bonded, and insured. As a locally owned company, you can count on us to provide expert replacement and patio door installation.

Since we manufacture all of our products in house, we do not hire subcontractors. Since we manufacture our products in house, this eliminates any overhead costs to our customers.

What about warranty?

Yes, we offered a limited Lifetime Warranty for all of our strong, durable vinyl windows and vinyl patio doors. Over 40,000 New Mexico customers are satisfied with our products!

About Don’s Windows & Doors

In business since 1989, Don’s Windows & Doors, Inc. has offered the people of New Mexico outstanding value for their dollar. In May of 1996, they opened the first vinyl window manufacturing plant in New Mexico in order to speed up processing time and reduce overhead. Since they design and manufacture their products in Albuquerque and sell directly to their customers, they are able to offer the lowest possible prices for vinyl windows & doors.