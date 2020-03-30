We’re Open!

On March 23 the Governor and the New Mexico Department of Health issued a statewide Stay-at-Home order due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, within that order they designated that restaurants, bars, breweries, eateries, and other food establishments were essential businesses. Though they are closed for in-person dining, restaurants will still be allowed to do pickup and delivery options.

With over 300 listings, save the cooking for another night and support our local businesses! From traditional New Mexican to Greek, from Italian to Thai, from vegetarian to farm-fresh – try a unique restaurant for something different or enjoy our tried and true establishments.

Tap the icon to get more info. It is always recommended that you call ahead to place your order and to find out if they have delivery. Also, check ordering apps for additional convenience.